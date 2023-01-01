Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Increases By 16.5%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 102,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,691. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.27.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.