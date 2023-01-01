Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Increases By 16.5%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 102,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,691. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $141,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

