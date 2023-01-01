Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Drops By 35.7%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 25,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.45) to €6.10 ($6.49) in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Further Reading

