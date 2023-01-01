Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Expands By 33.3%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELLRY remained flat at $3.92 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ElringKlinger from €10.00 ($10.64) to €8.50 ($9.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.