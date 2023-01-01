Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expands By 38.9%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,230,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 52,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 30.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIE remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,559,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,817,984. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

