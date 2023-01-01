Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expands By 38.9%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,230,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 52,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 30.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FFIE remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,559,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,817,984. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
