Short Interest in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rises By 20.0%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 2,151,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

