Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Decreases By 24.5%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,393,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 13,758,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34,645.0 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FNNNF stock remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, which included 25 wide-body and 35 narrowbody aircraft. In addition, it provides technical, catering, and financial business services.

