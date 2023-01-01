Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Declines By 41.8%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FPA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPA. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,833,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

