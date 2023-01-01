Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Declines By 41.8%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:FPA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
