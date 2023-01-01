Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Declines By 33.3%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First US Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FUSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 2,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in First US Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First US Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

