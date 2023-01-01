Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Drops By 38.1%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GJNSY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

GJNSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $26.74.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

