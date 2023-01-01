Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Rises By 47.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3563 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

