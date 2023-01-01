Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Drops By 43.8%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIROY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Further Reading

