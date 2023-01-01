Short Interest in MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Declines By 45.2%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 667,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,878,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance

MMNFF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

About MedMen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer in the United States. The company provides products under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of June 25, 2022, it operated 19 stores in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, and Massachusetts. MedMen Enterprises Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

