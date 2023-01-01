Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expands By 20.3%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 9,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,274. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

