Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Decreases By 44.4%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 15.3 %
Shares of MHUA stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,492. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
