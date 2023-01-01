Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Decreases By 44.4%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of MHUA stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,492. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.