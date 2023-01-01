Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declines By 21.0%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 152,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

MGEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

