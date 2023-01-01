Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Increases By 26.8%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MingZhu Logistics Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.
MingZhu Logistics Company Profile
