Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Increases By 50.0%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOR opened at $3.58 on Friday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.94.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.24%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

