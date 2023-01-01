Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Grows By 35.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 865,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Niu Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NIU opened at $5.23 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.87 million, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

About Niu Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 56.7% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

