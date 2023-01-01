Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Decreases By 30.0%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.74. 2,450,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.