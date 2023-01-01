Short Interest in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expands By 20.4%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 242,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 570,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

