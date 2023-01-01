Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Increases By 26.8%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ RCON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. 344,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,713. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recon Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

