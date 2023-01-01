Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Expands By 30.4%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sidus Space by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIDU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 157,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,594. Sidus Space has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

