Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Grows By 27.6%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.99. 289,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $250.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.