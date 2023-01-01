Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Drops By 27.8%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFTBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

SFTBY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 185,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

