Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Grows By 19.6%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 636,855 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 754,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 447,244 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDACW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 1,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,264. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

