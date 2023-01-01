Short Interest in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Expands By 35.5%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 420,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 81,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TARO opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.