Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Drops By 23.8%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,604. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

