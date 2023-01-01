Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 33.3%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSB. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,026. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $6.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%.

