Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Grows By 36.3%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.67% and a return on equity of 121.67%.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

