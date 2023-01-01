Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Increases By 44.6%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 377,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,181,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 625,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 425,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,965,000.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:HIX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. 1,085,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,286. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
