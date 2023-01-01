Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 270 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $339.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $660.45.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.