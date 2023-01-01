Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78.

