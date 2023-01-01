Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 792,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

