Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,509.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,509.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $472,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,870,736 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.