Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,700,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,478,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 698,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter.

RNP opened at $20.38 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

