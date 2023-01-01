Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

