Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 6,368 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.