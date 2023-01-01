Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.