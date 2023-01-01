Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 461 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.45 and a 200-day moving average of $358.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

