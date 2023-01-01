Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 523,620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after buying an additional 262,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $54.84 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

