Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $15.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

