Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $800,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,473,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $183.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

