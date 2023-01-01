Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,441 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $156,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DocuSign by 22,437.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,955 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.