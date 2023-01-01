Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 73,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $265.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $366.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

