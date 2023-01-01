Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91.

