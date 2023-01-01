Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $239.56 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $245.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.