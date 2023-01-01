Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $126,846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 900,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average of $161.26. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.