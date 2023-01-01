Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SLN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 24,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,799. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $547.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.35. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.79% and a negative return on equity of 361.62%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $21,122,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,669,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $16,742,000.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

