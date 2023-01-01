Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 50.0 %

Shares of SPKBW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,381. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

