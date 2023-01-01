SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Price Performance

SING traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 310,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,324. SinglePoint has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.